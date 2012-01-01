_ Hi, I’m Gunnar Grey. I write books. I’m a historian, political junkie, target shooter, and retired adventurer and equestrian. I read avidly and post Goodreads, Library Thing, and Amazon/Smashwords/B&N reviews or at least ratings for most of the books I read. Occasionally my poor husband surfaces from beneath a pile of paperbacks, gasping for air… but I shouldn’t bore you with personal issues.
I live in Humble, Texas, just north of Houston, with four parakeets, the aforementioned husband (who’s even more entertaining than the birds), an orange betta fish with no manners, a fig tree, the lawn from the bad place, three armloads of potted plants, and a coffee maker that’s likely the most important item we own.
J. Gunnar Grey, the 1940 mystery writer
I live in Humble, Texas, just north of Houston, with four parakeets, the aforementioned husband (who’s even more entertaining than the birds), an orange betta fish with no manners, a fig tree, the lawn from the bad place, three armloads of potted plants, and a coffee maker that’s likely the most important item we own.
J. Gunnar Grey, the 1940 mystery writer
|
Drafts:
Double Back
Landing Flight
Midnight Rider
Fledgling Dragon
Challenger
|
|
Reading Challenges 2015
2014 Reading Challenge
Gunnar has read 6 books toward her goal of 150 books.
hide
2013 Reading Challenge
Gunnar has read 15 books toward her goal of 120 books.
hide